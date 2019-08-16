Letters to the Editor

Antifa: Violent activists unworthy of support

By Daniel Van Eycke

Re: “Activists are not terrorists,” (TNT letter, 8/9).

So according to the letter writer, people (antifa) who suppress freedom of speech, destroy public and private property, and commit assault and battery on police and people they disagree with are defenders of American values, not terrorists.

Sounds like the writer needs to read the Bill of Rights and learn why our founders created it in the first place.

Daniel Van Eycke, Poulsbo

