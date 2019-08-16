Antifa: Violent activists unworthy of support

How to submit a Letter to the Editor News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

Re: “Activists are not terrorists,” (TNT letter, 8/9).

So according to the letter writer, people (antifa) who suppress freedom of speech, destroy public and private property, and commit assault and battery on police and people they disagree with are defenders of American values, not terrorists.

Sounds like the writer needs to read the Bill of Rights and learn why our founders created it in the first place.

Daniel Van Eycke, Poulsbo