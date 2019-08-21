Climate: Farmers can help environment, themselves

How to submit a Letter to the Editor News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

Four changes in farming practices will reduce climate warming and make farming more profitable.

First, stop plowing. It rips apart the microorganism community and prevents their job of putting nutrients back into the soil. Use no-till methods instead.

Second, grow cover crops - grasses, orbs, legumes - up to 75 varieties.

Third, rotate crops.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Fourth, use mob grazing. Bunch animals (cows, sheep, goats) tightly together and move daily to a new spot. Let land rest for a year. Manure will help replenish nutrients.

Farmers using these practices save money once soil is back to health by not having to buy fertilizers, pesticides, fungicides, herbicides and GMO seeds.

They also save money by reducing the number of passes over land, reducing cost of fuel and machinery and freeing up their time.