Democracy: Can righteous anger save our country?

How to submit a Letter to the Editor News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

I’m angry! I’m angry about continued mass shootings in our country. I’m angry about babies in cages. I’m angry that our president encourages violence and chaos, and I’m angry that Congress does nothing to stop it.

How many more people must die? How many more families must fear for their lives because they are not white, straight and Christian?

How many more elections must be compromised by foreign interference? How much longer will we tolerate the systematic undermining of our nation’s values, integrity and influence?

I’m angry that I have to ask these questions. My father always said democracy is self-correcting; but what if we no longer have a democracy?

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

So the big question is: What will it take for individual citizens to step up, speak out take action to save ourselves and our democracy? And will we act in time?