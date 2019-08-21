Parks: Electronic toys shouldn’t be banned

How to submit a Letter to the Editor News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

Re: “Metro Parks wants to prohibit drones, e-cigs in parks across Tacoma,” (TNT, 8/9).

I strongly oppose the proposed elimination/restriction of family activities and transportation (scooters and “similar devices designated for roads, sidewalk, path or trails.”) They promote families doing things together for a better family and social relationships.

Government entities and health care specialists encourage all to get up and get out to exercise. But by eliminating recreational opportunities, they take away what Metro Parks is for. Consider designated areas within various parks where electronic “toys” can operate.

Metro Parks is requesting restricting all “electric” transportation devices on trails What about those in wheelchairs or other physical-assisting devices? Why not designate areas/trails/sidewalks and roads for bicycles and other electric-powered transportation use?

Requiring certain items to be left at home (electric toy vehicles/aircraft, sky lanterns or water craft) takes away from family activities. Why not section off areas where they can be used, thus promoting attendance, stronger family ties, involvement in outside activities and better health (both social and personal)?

Please do not eliminate or restrict places and activities in local parks. That’s why Tacomans pay taxes.