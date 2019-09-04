News consumption: A bargain for voracious readers

How to submit a Letter to the Editor News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

I consider myself a lucky guy in many ways. One of them is the sweet subscription deal I currently enjoy with the TNT, for I now pay less than half my former monthly fee, yet get to read even more national news stories and editorials and op-eds daily in the bargain.

But I’ll admit, I was kind of coerced into it when my regular paper carrier unexpectedly quit a few years back.

Long story short: After a few months of terrible substitute service, I decided to cancel my longtime paper TNT subscription.

Then Lady Luck smiled on me. For when I called the TNT’s toll free subscription number, I was told how I could get the eEdition reliably delivered daily, as early as 5 each morning, to the computer platform of my choice (I use an IPad).

I also get the Sunday paper edition and an everyday bonus section called “Extra Extra” (which I now love) – all for a fraction of what I used to pay each month.

Well, that’s what I call good luck, folks. May you have as much.