Overcrowding: Puyallup educators set shameful tone

Puyallup School District is failing its children. To avoid hiring teachers, the district estimates attendance numbers. Even though classrooms fill to overflowing, the district does a 10-day count.

During those two weeks, students settle into routines and relationships are formed between teacher and student. Assessments are completed and teaching plans made based on these assessments.

These first two weeks are vital to a good learning environment for the rest of the year. What does it look like in Puyallup? Fifth grade teachers with 40 students. Desks crammed together with barely room to move in the classroom.

I have experienced this as a parent of children in the district, as a teacher who retired from the district and now as a taxpayer and grandparent.

To put money ahead of children and families is inexcusable. To put children through the turmoil of changing classrooms /teachers after the first two weeks is deplorable.

The district knows before school starts which classrooms have too many students, but by putting money first, they wait for two weeks to begin making any changes.

Find a better way, PSD. You say you care about kids. Prove it.