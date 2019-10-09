Election: Keller well tuned for Port of Tacoma

SHARE COPY LINK

Having known Deanna Keller since our junior high days in the 1970s, I would like to offer my enthusiastic endorsement of her for the Tacoma Port Commission.

Much has been said about Deanna’s strong leadership skills in both business and public life. She has been successful as a teacher, principal, business leader, active in the community, as well as serving in the Marine Corps.

Deanna brings a positive, caring attitude to any situation, but mostly her success as a musician is what for me defines who she is. As a musician myself, I understand the dedication, drive and focus it takes to succeed at the highest levels.

Thousands of hours are spent in the practice room working to perfect a skill that has no guarantee of employment, all for the love of music.

Deanna’s hard work paid off with a position in the elite music ensemble in the military, the President’s Own USMC Band.

I can think of no one I’d rather have serving on the Tacoma Port Commission.

Jim Kerl, Puyallup