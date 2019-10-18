Military: Kurds, not Saudis, deserve our help

Speaking as a U.S. Army veteran, the Kurds are my brothers. As their reward for being an ally, we now tell Turkey it’s OK to come in and massacre the Kurds as we pull our troops out of Syria.

The irony is that President Trump has sent more American troops to defend one of the most corrupt nations in the world: Saudi Arabia.

Last time I checked, no Saudis were with us at Normandy. Also, 15 of the 19 assassins from the 9/11 terror attacks were from Saudi Arabia, as was Osama Bin Laden.

We have no formal agreement with Saudi Arabia to protect them, yet our sons will go there, and God knows what will happen to them. Yet Trump says Saudi Arabia will pay for the protection.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Does that mean our standing army is a mercenary force to be rented out to whomever Trump says is worthy? Well, let me tell you something, Mr. President. My sons aren’t going to Saudi Arabia.

If Saudi Arabia needs more soldiers, it should call back the assassins it has dispatched all over the world, like the ones that killed Jamal Khashoggi.