Port election: Don’t discount Bryant’s veteran experience

Re: Port of Tacoma Commission election endorsements, (TNT, 10/16).

Of Port candidate Dave Bryant, you state: “A four-year Pierce County resident, Bryant has the shallowest roots of anyone running for commissioner this year.”

When Bryant was Kristin Ang’s age, he was commanding a fighter squadron in combat in Desert Storm. As a veteran, I feel the 26 years he deployed worldwide was representing our community.

After retiring from the Navy in 2001, Bryant has lived in King County and Pierce counties - both communities of the Northwest Seaport Alliance. Together this 44-plus years show much longer and deeper roots than any of the other candidates for Port commissioner.

Patrick E. Campion, Spanaway