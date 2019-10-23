Letters to the Editor
Port election: Don’t discount Bryant’s veteran experience
Re: Port of Tacoma Commission election endorsements, (TNT, 10/16).
Of Port candidate Dave Bryant, you state: “A four-year Pierce County resident, Bryant has the shallowest roots of anyone running for commissioner this year.”
When Bryant was Kristin Ang’s age, he was commanding a fighter squadron in combat in Desert Storm. As a veteran, I feel the 26 years he deployed worldwide was representing our community.
After retiring from the Navy in 2001, Bryant has lived in King County and Pierce counties - both communities of the Northwest Seaport Alliance. Together this 44-plus years show much longer and deeper roots than any of the other candidates for Port commissioner.
Patrick E. Campion, Spanaway
Comments