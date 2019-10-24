Pay per mile: Going green means the color of cash

Re: “Pay-per-mile tax could be introduced within five years,” (TNT, 10/16).

Just read the article about the gas tax sticking around even with pay-per-mile. So the taxpayers have been lied to again. Just like any other promise by politicians, you can’t trust them.

We’ve been reading that if the state goes with pay-per-mile, the gas tax would go away. Now it appears that’s just another ruse; it can’t go away because we have transportation bonds that need to be paid off first.

But after that, they’ll find something else to keep the gas. Once a tax, always a tax!

The governor also wants to go clean with no carbon emissions, but electric car and hybrid owners will pay more than the gas guzzlers. How is that going green?

Going green means more green money in Olympia. Instead of the Evergreen State we are now the EverGreed state.

Alice Dowie, Roy