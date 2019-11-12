Election 2020: Bloomberg’s entry is stroke of genius

The Russians have the 2020 election right where they want it. They know that Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are unelectable to Independent voters, particularly in the only states that matter, the swing states.

With billionaire and former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg entering the Democratic race for president, it provides a Joe Biden “life insurance policy” at least through Super Tuesday. Bloomberg is the proverbial “spare” in case of any dirty tricks by Vladimir Putin.

A stroke of tactical genius. Biden should be elated. So should Mrs. Biden.

Dave Churchman, Puyallup