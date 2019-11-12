Car tabs: Will government ever be worthy of trust?

The voters have spoken again. We voted yes on Initiative 976. Now we are being attacked by political leaders because we did not vote as they would have us vote.

We still live in a democratic-republic. We are still free. I for one am tired of being lied to and defrauded by paying a higher amount for the tabs on my vehicles because the state is taxing my vehicles at a higher rate than my vehicles are worth.

The state does have alternative sources of revenue for our highways and transit systems. We rank No. 3 in the nation for the highest gas taxes. We pay tolls on various roadways. And of course we will still be buying car tabs but at a reasonable rate.

The citizens of Washington do not want to be threatened by our representatives who evidently feel comfortable extorting money from their constituents.

