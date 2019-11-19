Media bias: Swamp creatures’ wails are deafening

Re: “Don’t let Trump numb us to what’s intolerable,” (TNT, 11/8).

Although Nicholas Kristoff’s recent piece was appropriately placed on the editorial page, it is a true reflection of mainline news. His article displays media bias in spades: Punish the GOP and give the Donkeys free passes.

Finding a positive comment about our president in the press or on television has as much chance of being successful as panning for gold in a gravel pit. The media ignore the many benefits he has delivered like, duh, the economy, the benefits of which now spread throughout the income spectrum.

The president’s stated goal is to drain the swamp. In response, the wailing of the swamp creatures is deafening. Trump can be tough or charming as needed. He is a change agent, not a kumbaya politician.

Democrats and virtually all media outlets would rather have us return to protocol and ‘slick-lipping’ in politics, rather than action to reverse many of our dysfunctional trade agreements and policies. Our porous southern border along with sanctuary cities threaten the rule of law which anchors our freedom.