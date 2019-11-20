Letters to the Editor
Trigger warnings: Disney right to correct cultural record
Re: “Disney ruins classics with trigger warnings,” (TNT, 11/15).
This column by Christine Flowers left me uneasy. She sees these as “troublesome details” and concludes: “Can’t we just enjoy the movie?”
To which I respectfully say, no.
Movies are our culture’s way of passing on its history and value system to our young. When I saw “Song of The South” at age 10, I had no idea that slaves disliked being enslaved. I grew up thinking “girls” liked being chased by sailors and kidnapped by virile pioneers (“On the Town” and “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,” respectively).
Those triggers are a good reminder to talk with my 11- year old granddaughter about the errors of our past, and then enjoy the great music and dancing.
I am not one to say that we are responsible for the sins of our fathers, but I do feel we are responsible for correcting the damage done by those sins and seeing that they don’t get repeated.
Tom Bookout, Ruston
