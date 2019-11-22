Impeachment: Deck stacked unfairly against Trump

Re: “Trump should prove innocence,” (TNT letter, 11/9).

Some folks are really naive. The letter writer has it backward; the accusing party must prove an accusation of guilt.

I would ask the writer: Have you ever been accused of anything that you were completely in the dark about, and the accusation(s) are made simply because the accuser hates your guts?

You have no idea what’s going on behind closed doors. You don’t know who made the accusation(s). You’re not permitted to know the exact charges. You’re not even made aware of the accusation(s) until the investigator makes it known to you.

You are blindsided. You cannot question the accuser(s). You cannot question any hostile witness.

If the letter writer is not aware such things happen, she might try broadening her horizons.