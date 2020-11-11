Drugs: Legalization is destructive to youth

Re: “To stem rising tide of homicides, legalize drugs,” (TNT letter, 11/4).

People who advocate legalizing drugs don’t understand how drugs affect our youth. When drugs like marijuana are legal, teenagers think they’re “safe.” They quickly become addicted and start taking harder stuff.

Pot smokers experiment with buds, dabs or other forms of marijuana that contain between 25 and 80 percent THC. This can lead to depression, paranoia, cannabis-induced psychosis and schizophrenia.

Even with treatment, the effects often linger, causing further depression and suicide. The effects of more potent drugs on teenage brains are likely to be even worse.

Furthermore, there’s no scientific evidence that legalization reduces gang activities or violent crimes. Just the opposite is true; government regulations and taxes drive up the prices of “legal” drugs, so addicts are forced to get their hits on the street.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Decreasing violence requires strengthening families, providing better training for police, supporting rehab centers and reopening schools!! I will not vote for any politician who supports legalizing drugs, killing our youth and dumbing down our society.