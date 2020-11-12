Poverty: Real work begins after Election Day

So, you voted. Now what are you going to do?

Whoever is elected to office now works for us and it’s up to us to tell them what we care about.

I care about those that are experiencing poverty are bearing the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic, here as well as in the rest of the world.

Being evicted from homes and coping with inadequate nutrition are critical right now. People suffering from tuberculosis (TB) as a result of COVID are dying right now.

TB is the world’s most infectious disease and an estimated 400,000 more people will die this year as a result of resources being taken from fighting TB and put toward fighting the pandemic.

I am going to tell Washington Senators Murray and Cantwell and Representative Kilmer that I appreciate what they have done in the past to provide resources to those in need.

I am also going to ask them to redouble efforts to fund the Global Fund to fight TB, AIDS and malaria and support emergency rental assistance and food programs such as SNAP, formerly known as food stamps.