Biden: Unapologetically thrilled about new president

Re: “Biden: Honeymoon bliss won’t last long,” (TNT letter, 11/12).

Excuse some of us Americans for “dancing in the streets.”

Some of us did not like waking up each day to the Tweeter in Chief sending out his latest edict to suppress science, demand personal fidelity, compare his tone deaf racial policies to President Lincoln and spew his “drill baby drill” philosophy on protected environmental lands. (Has the man never slept in a tent?)

This president cares only for his base. Re-election is the main goal. No to Covid science, no to our allies, no to climate change science and now no to the democratic institution of one man, one vote.

All to cushion his fragile ego.

So is America great again? I suppose your answer would be yes, although most Americans would disagree with you.

Tough road for Biden? For sure. The Republican-led Senate will fight every proposal.

But keep one thing in mind: We often see things not the way they are but the way we are.

I for one see a breath of fresh air entering the White House.

Don Morris, Graham