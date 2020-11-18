Republicans: Shortsighted interpretation of ‘pro-life’

Republicans like to proclaim themselves as the “pro-life” party. It is more apt to say they are the anti-choice party. Let’s look at the facts:

They are pro-life for the fetus, which they want to be born even when the circumstances might be terrible. They don’t want women and their doctors involved in making a decision.

After birth they are not pro-life. They regularly vote against food stamps and other nutrition programs.

They have tried to get rid of health care since Obamacare began, and they could win this battle in the Supreme Court beginning Nov. 10. This would also mean that 26-year-olds would not be covered by their parents’ plans.

Republicans also are against raising the minimum wage; they would have people starve before making employers pay them enough to live. They do not wish to support public education or free college for young people.

Further evidence is their support of President Trump’s reopening the economy before the pandemic passes. In essence, the Republican plan for the elderly is to have us die earlier.

So much for pro-life.