Police stops: Carnage inevitable if laws not enforced

Re: “Tacoma will begin analyzing, tracking race data for traffic stops,” (TNT, 11/16).

The deputy mayor wants to eventually do away with traffic stops for running stop signs and yield signs and not wearing seat belts.

We have enough death and injury with drivers ignoring the current laws; to stop enforcement would increase the carnage. You can imagine the results by watching drivers who don’t stop or even slow down making right turns on red.

Recently the city paid massive settlements to two families because people were killed by trains when they walked against flashing lights, ringing bells and blaring horns.

Can you imagine the settlements if Tacoma police stopped enforcement of these traffic laws?

