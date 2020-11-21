Tacoma News Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Letters to the Editor

Double dipping: Puyallup politician should pick one job

By Graham Perednia

Re: “Puyallup state rep to also keep seat on City Council,” (TNT, 11/18).

It is irresponsible for Cyndy Jacobsen to stay on the Puyallup City Council and sit in the state House of Representatives.

Ignoring for the moment she will draw two salaries paid by taxpayers, having two positions will prevent her from fully devoting herself to the people who elected her.

Both city councilor and state representative are demanding jobs, requiring a person’s full attention. By trying to do both she will either let down the people of Puyallup or the people of the 25th Legislative District and the state of Washington.

My grandpa always taught me you do one thing, then move on. Traditional wisdom was something I thought the GOP was about. Guess not.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

I know that double dipping like this isn’t against the law but perhaps it should be.

If Jacobsen wants to be fiscally responsible, then she should forfeit one of the salaries or donate it to the people of Puyallup.

Graham Perednia, Puyallup

  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER

Letters to the Editor

Personal liberties: Lessons of fires, hurricanes apply

November 18, 2020 4:37 PM

Letters to the Editor

Congress: Republicans are on comeback trail

November 18, 2020 4:36 PM

Letters to the Editor

Republicans: Shortsighted interpretation of ‘pro-life’

November 18, 2020 4:36 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service