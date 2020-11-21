Double dipping: Puyallup politician should pick one job

Re: “Puyallup state rep to also keep seat on City Council,” (TNT, 11/18).

It is irresponsible for Cyndy Jacobsen to stay on the Puyallup City Council and sit in the state House of Representatives.

Ignoring for the moment she will draw two salaries paid by taxpayers, having two positions will prevent her from fully devoting herself to the people who elected her.

Both city councilor and state representative are demanding jobs, requiring a person’s full attention. By trying to do both she will either let down the people of Puyallup or the people of the 25th Legislative District and the state of Washington.

My grandpa always taught me you do one thing, then move on. Traditional wisdom was something I thought the GOP was about. Guess not.

I know that double dipping like this isn’t against the law but perhaps it should be.

If Jacobsen wants to be fiscally responsible, then she should forfeit one of the salaries or donate it to the people of Puyallup.