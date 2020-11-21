Election: Biden, media elites jump the gun

During the first presidential debate, Joe Biden pledged not to declare victory until the election is certified, a pledge he has since failed to keep. Did he simply forget or knowingly lie?

The media has declared Biden the president-elect, something they have no legal authority to do. It is only the states that certify when they meet in the Electoral College on Dec. 14, unless it is still in the hands of the courts.

The media downplays and denies numerous accounts of voter irregularities and possible fraud, saying there is no evidence. Yet they ignore people such as attorney Sidney Powell who say there is evidence of numerous cases of fraud.

Powell is no ambulance chasing lawyer but a former federal prosecutor with a formidable reputation. Would she sacrifice that by declaring falsehoods?

For 3 1/2 years the media elites asked us to believe all the unsubstantiated stories of President Trump stealing the 2016 election, supplying no actual proof. Yet now they want to move forward quickly for Biden. Why?

Do transparency and integrity matter to these elites anymore, I wonder?