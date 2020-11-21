Anti-maskers: Respect my life as I do yours

Recently I passed a group of people waving American flags and holding up signs in Gig Harbor. Their signs were about freedom from masks.

One woman smiled broadly with a sign asking to honk if you were against masks. Another sign proudly reminded there is nothing to fear but fear itself.

Sadly, the use of masks has become distorted by many who believe that somehow their basic rights are being violated.

To these people and others who believe in no masks/no pandemic, I don’t want to take away your rights. I do want to eradicate your stupidity or at least offer some common sense. The virus has infected millions and killed over a quarter million in this country.

If you want to risk getting infected and possible loss of your life, that’s your choice. I and many others don’t want to take these risks. I wear a mask because I respect human lives, even yours. And masks are the only proven way to avoid spreading the disease.

So, if you want to not wear a mask stay home. If you go out in public, please respect the lives of others and mask up.