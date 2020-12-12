Political lies: Still effective centuries later

Do you find it difficult to keep up with the lies coming out of the mouths of politicians? It was observed over 300 years ago that all political parties die at last of swallowing their own lies. So the the tendency to mislead has been around for a while.

One of the most accomplished and practiced deceivers was the German political leader who stated that “the great masses of the people will more easily fall victims to a great lie than to a small one.” That’s right, it was Adolf Hitler.

As Peter, Paul and Mary put it in song: “When will we ever learn?”