Dual offices: Puyallup needs undivided attention

Re: “Politician should pick one job,” (TNT letters, 11/22).

I ran for the Puyallup City Council years ago and lost, but have continued to follow the council. I receive the agendas before their meetings and read about items they will vote on.

This is a part-time job, but to be efficient and represent Puyallup residents properly, it takes a lot of time.

Now council member Cyndy Jacobsen, who recently won election to the state Legislature, seems to think she can do both jobs. I believe there will be numerous times she needs to be in two places at one time.

I also question if she’s going to be getting medical benefits from both positions. As a taxpayer, I cannot see paying her twice.

Jacobsen needs to make a choice.