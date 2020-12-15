Letters to the Editor
Dual offices: Puyallup needs undivided attention
Re: “Politician should pick one job,” (TNT letters, 11/22).
I ran for the Puyallup City Council years ago and lost, but have continued to follow the council. I receive the agendas before their meetings and read about items they will vote on.
This is a part-time job, but to be efficient and represent Puyallup residents properly, it takes a lot of time.
Now council member Cyndy Jacobsen, who recently won election to the state Legislature, seems to think she can do both jobs. I believe there will be numerous times she needs to be in two places at one time.
I also question if she’s going to be getting medical benefits from both positions. As a taxpayer, I cannot see paying her twice.
Jacobsen needs to make a choice.
Chris Taylor, Puyallup
