TPHD takeover: Flies in face of good government

Re: “Elimination of joint health department heads to vote,” (TNT, 12/8).

As a former director of the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, I was disheartened to hear of the proposal to end the agreement between the county and the city that created TPCHD.

For many decades, this public health agency has protected the people of Tacoma and Pierce County from disease and premature death. The height of the pandemic is a poor time to change the legal, financial, administrative and leadership framework of this exemplary public health agency.

Such a move, in addition to almost certainly duplicating costs, will make for confused public health direction, threaten agency accreditation and discourage an agency staff that is giving their all to protect community health.

It flies in the face of good government, and I sincerely hope elected officials seriously consider the impact on the health of the people they represent.

