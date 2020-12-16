Bill of Rights: Tossed aside under pandemic rule

One question really bothers me as coronavirus lockdowns continue around the country: How can governors and mayors institute martial law?

Who gave states the right to take away or modify our Bill of Rights? Our freedoms of speech, worship, travel, assembly and many others have been taken away.

Why are in-dining facilities closed while athletes play football and other sports, and protesters are allowed to riot, loot, even kill at will?

The rationale must come from someone other than a liberal or a conservative. How about the US Supreme Court determine this using the Bill of Rights as the platform?

Edgar L. Braun, Graham