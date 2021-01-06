Mental health: Virus-weary students need support

It is no surprise that mental illness among all groups and ages is on the rise, as this past year was mentally, physically and spiritually exhausting.

As we come up on ten months of remote learning for our students, it is becoming increasingly clear that students are falling further and further behind.

As a school social work intern this year, I can’t help but wonder how students are going to recover from this time – academically and mentally.

It is crucial that we come together as a city and plan how we will rally around students and teachers as we integrate back into school buildings in 2021.

Allocating funding for more mental health services in schools, implementing more tutoring services and community-based programs for students are critical for healing and recovery.