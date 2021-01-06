Masks: Politician’s virus death was preventable

In the aftermath of the COVID-19 death of Republican Congressman-elect Luke Letlow from Louisiana, the very predictable political comments over mask wearing surfaced immediately.

Just as a person with a known alcohol problem who dies in a car crash while driving under the influence is going to receive criticism, so too is a political policymaker who’s unwilling to follow the science-driven protocols needed to slow viral spread.

That doesn’t mean as empathetic human beings we degrade the deceased as their loved ones mourn. But in time, the fact that a 41-year-old politician’s wrong-minded behavior contributed significantly to his death should not be swept under the rug.

As for state politics, here are some interesting numbers: With a population of 4.6 million, Louisiana has more than 7,500 COVID-19 deaths. With a population of 7.7 million, Washington has recorded more than 3,500 such deaths.

Our beloved state has 3.1 million more people, but around 4,000 fewer COVID-19 deaths.

Follow Gov. Jay Inslee’s plea: Wear a mask.