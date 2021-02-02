Climate: US can’t afford to wait this out

Re: “Kerry: US to make up for lost action on climate issues,” (TNT, 1/26).

This article points out that governments around the world are waking up, not only the national security threat that climate poses (“...hundreds of millions of climate refugees in Africa by the middle of the century,”) but also to the economic threat stated in the U.N. Report.

It notes that adaptation costs in developing countries will rise from $70 billion annually today to $280 to $500 billion in 2050.

As Congress debates large COVID-19 and economic relief spending bills, now is the time to persuade your congressional representatives to act quickly and boldly on legislation that also addresses the mitigation and adaptation of climate change.

Tell them you want legislation that reduces greenhouse gas emissions dramatically in this decade to avoid the worst and potentially irreversible effects of extreme weather and the crippling costs of repairing the damage after the fact.