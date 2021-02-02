Extremism: Democrats not immune to it, either

“Extremism finds home in GOP,” (TNT, 1/17).

I shook my head in disbelief when I read this letter. Of course there’s extremism in the GOP; the Jan. 6 Capitol riots proved that beyond any doubt.

But the letter writer destroyed his credibility when he proclaimed the Democrat party is a conservative alternative that contains no extremism.

He even goes so far as to excuse the actions of antifa because they claim to be anti-fascist (though I doubt you’d find many in antifa who claim to be Democrats).

If being anti-fascist means you attack and vandalize private businesses and homes, attack police and try to burn them alive in their headquarters, assault and threaten reporters, and try to stifle free speech — all of which antifa has done — then I want no part of it.

Just because you call yourself something doesn’t mean you are that thing.

A case in point: the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. If North Korea is an example of a democratic republic, I’ll take the opposite, please.