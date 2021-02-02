Street racing: Renegade events have no place here

“Street racing ‘takeovers’ like the one on Jan. 23 on the rise across the region,” (TNT, 12/31).

The recent incident of a Tacoma police officer’s vehicle plowing through a crowd is disturbing. His decision posed great risk and endangerment to those in proximity.

More disturbing is the growing cultural acceptance of renegade sporting events like street racing. Several articles by the TNT describe the concerns by Tacoma neighbors and business owners about this form of “entertainment.”

The officer was present in order to restore order, but the hooligans responded by attacking him. Hooligans are not heroes. Describing the officer as the villain is an Orwellian form of blaming the victim.

Police reform is important for a civil society. Criminal malfeasance by certain civilians is also in need of reform. The cult of speed racing must cease and desist if we want social order and public safety.

Let’s leave Vin Diesel and his “Fast & Furious” movies to Hollywood, not Tacoma.