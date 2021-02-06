School reopening: Resist playing COVID blame game

As a teacher in the Peninsula School District, I’m thrilled to be heading back to in person instruction at the end of this month.

There is no doubt that online learning has been a poor substitute for our students. When the post mortem on this terrible COVID-19 experience is done, we will probably regret ever going remote.

That said, we didn’t know what we didn’t know. In fairness to teachers and our unions, which are bound to take a beating on this, I have to add one other reality that non-educators just can’t see:

This is my 32nd year in education and my 29th year stands out because it was the only time in my career that I didn’t get sick.

Schools are incubators; it is really plain when a bug is going around, because it spreads like wildfire.

There are many other things that we will also no doubt regret, such as people who refused to wear masks and those who traveled over holidays during an active pandemic.

If we start the hindsight blame game, there will be no end to the finger pointing on this mess.