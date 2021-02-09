School name: $400,000 to change it is wasteful

“Proposed new name for Wilson High honors educator Silas,” (TNT, 2/1).

To spend so much money on changing the name of president-named school is totally out reason. To continue to dredge up the past is the same.

Use that money to help people with housing, job training etc. What we should be thinking about is the here and now, people living in the streets, lack of mental health care for the needy ones and so much more, instead of changing the names of schools.

And for an estimated cost of at least $400,000! Totally unreasonable.