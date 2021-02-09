City Hall: Tacoma leaders shouldn’t spout ignorance

“Tacoma leaders need to speak in times of crisis, not be muzzled by uncertainty” (Matt Driscoll column, TNT, 2/4).

Do you genuinely want city leaders to run to the dais the moment anything happens in the city and spout off ignorant opinions borne out of half-truths that must be recanted when the full story comes out?

Do you really want them to voice half-considered opinions based on one-sided information sent from those with agendas who have caught their ear?

That’s not being a city “leader.” That’s being a pawn of people with agendas who will use any stir to foment support for their agenda.

Isn’t that what you railed against President Trump for doing, too quickly tweeting out opinions not based on solid facts?

Tacoma leaders need to lead by discerning the full truth in city matters before putting themselves in corners painted by half-truths and others’ opinions.

We do not vote people into leadership roles to merely “serve as a voice of the people,” as Driscoll wrote; we send them to be a settling voice of truth. They should not spout opinions based on the loudest voices they hear.