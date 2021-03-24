TNT letters to the editor, 3/24/2021

Sheriff controversy

Re: “Troyer fiasco shows why we should stop electing sheriffs,” (TNT editorial, 3/24).

I am again disappointed with the TNT as your Editorial Board recklessly fans the flames of racial division to make a political statement.

I live in an area of Tacoma where community involvement, including neighborhood watches, contribute to a reduction of crime, which leads to improved livability.

As I listened to Troyer’s side of the story, I heard something a lot of neighborhoods have faced: multiple break-ins and other criminal events leading to frustration.

If an unfamiliar car, moving in and out of driveways without lights at 2am, is seen by many of these frustrated neighbors, there is a very good chance police will be called.

In this case one of those neighbors had a badge. (Remember law enforcement is always on duty.)

Not once in the 911 call did I hear Troyer (who has no reported history of racism) mention the individual was Black or a man. He didn’t take the man down to the ground. He actually did what we ask of our police: to de-escalate.

Each time these types of stories are carelessly amplified, it trivializes and undermines real racial issues.

Ernest White, Tacoma

Sheriff controversy

Re: “Sheriff facing backlash after confronting Black paper carrier,” (TNT, 3/21).

Tell me this is an April Fool’s joke. Sadly, it is not.

Are Sheriff Ed Troyer’s people skills so lacking, he is afraid to talk to another human being and ask what he is doing?

How is it possible Troyer’s observation skills, his detecting skills, are so lacking he cannot tell if a person is robbing a house or delivering newspapers?

Clearly he does not belong in law enforcement.

Sedrick is my paper carrier; he is not a scary person. He makes sure I receive the paper and the TV guide.

The paper carrier is not the problem here. The sheriff needs to be removed from his job.

Judy A. Schultz, Tacoma

Sheriff controversy

Re: “Sheriff facing backlash after confronting Black paper carrier,” (TNT, 3/21).

Expectations are strong beliefs about what is supposed to happen in the future, developed in our culture, training and past experiences.

When white and Black culture meet in ambiguous circumstances, strong beliefs may trump reason, and survival instincts often result in disastrous outcomes.

I know my Black newspaper carrier, who drives in my neighborhood at 5 a.m. I expect and welcome her presence.

It appears that was not the expectation of our sheriff.

Sadly, overwhelming police force is expected by our Black Pierce County neighbors – including, now, our TNT paper carriers.

We must change our expectations.

Breck Lebegue, Steilacoom

Police dogs

Re: “Farewell, Maverick - K9 retires as Washington debates police dog ban,” (TNT, editorial page editor’s column, 3/14).

Thank you for taking the time, doing the research and showing how important K9s are to police work.

It is so true that this is the best, least-lethal force option afforded to our police officers today. You can call back a K9 dog; you cannot call back the Taser probes or the bullet.

The proposals being put forth by the leaders we have elected are preposterous! What are they thinking?

The criminals are well aware of the upper hand they seem to have gotten lately, with the public narrative so anti-police. There are no consequences for law breakers, and they know this.

As a society, we are headed for big trouble if these police-tactic restrictions being proposed are enacted.

Thank you for not being afraid to present an intelligent and common sense idea, to keep the K9s.

Mary Ann Clabaugh, Tacoma