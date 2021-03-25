TNT letters to the editor, 3/25/2021

Immigration

Re: “Banning ICE centers could backfire,” (TNT, 3/3).

This previous letter to the editor does not reflect the opinion or views of a number of other active volunteers who oppose private detention facilities, like the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma.

Many of us enthusiastically support House Bill 1090. We hear the voices of those most impacted by immigrant detention and agree that for-profit prisons should be abolished.

We speak on the phone and write letters to many people currently detained in Tacoma. We are concerned with their health and safety, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the rate of transmission is high in incarcerated settings.

GEO Group answers only to its stockholders, not the community, and is incentivized to cut costs to maximize profits.

Please give your support this bill and end the commodifying of immigrants. The momentum is building nationally as 22 states have banned private prisons.

Katherine Niall, Indianola

(Niall is visitation coordinator for Advocates for Immigrants in Detention Northwest (AIDNW), based in Tacoma.)

Sheriff controversy

Re: “Sheriff facing backlash after confronting Black paper carrier,” (TNT, 3/21).

Sheriff Ed Troyer has destroyed the community’s trust. He must resign or be fired.

Troyer’s January call to 911 to report that his neighborhood paper carrier, a Black man, was threatening to kill him is problematic in so many ways. The most obvious – and most serious – is the appearance of racial profiling.

Even if we accept Troyer’s claims (I do not) that he is “not racist,” the Black Lives Matter movement, Tacoma’s own recent issues (Manuel Ellis; Police Officer Khanh Phan, to mention just two) make it imperative that the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department be a model of anti-racism leading the way to the eradication of systemic racism in our police culture.

On another note – and I am not being facetious – any public servant who does not subscribe to the local newspaper does not deserve to be a public servant.

Troyer must go. And soon.

Mary Hanneman, Tacoma

Sheriff controversy

Re: “By going ‘Karen’ on newspaper carrier, Ed Troyer has fractured public trust (again),” (TNT, 3/24).

In response to Matt Driscoll’s column, I must admit that I, too, as a Block Watch member in my neighborhood, would have followed a suspicious vehicle going house to house early in the morning.

Sheriff Troyer did more than I would have and possibly more than he should have. Nevertheless, Driscoll’s bias and lack of fair play are evident.

He failed to point out it was impossible for Troyer to know the driver was Black when he decided to follow him, and that all the driver had to do was say he was delivering newspapers.

Any empathetic person should understand how a resident of the neighborhood would have been suspicious under the circumstances. Instead, the driver decided to be offended and confrontational.

If a columnist can’t be fair, thorough and completely honest, he becomes part of the problem rather than part of the solution. Being woke and outraged is a much easier thing to do.

R. Daniel Van Eycke, Poulsbo

Women’s health

Access to family planning saved my life.

When I was 21, I was uninsured. I was lucky enough to have the resources to figure out how to get on Washington State Medicaid, but a doctor I had seen for years wasn’t able to see me anymore because of how low the reimbursement rates for family planning services are set up.

She was not contracted with Medicaid, so I was back to square one. Planned Parenthood was right there to catch me, give me my first pap smear and refill my birth control prescription.

No one should have to fight for access to basic medical care. Our legislators need to fully fund family planning in our state’s biennial budget.

Alexa Brenner, Tacoma