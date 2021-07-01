TNT letters to the editor, 7/1/2021

Critical race theory

Re: “Mastermind of critical race theory uproar lives in Gig Harbor. Who is Christopher Rufo?” ( TNT/Gateway, 6/24).

We’ve all seen this method of argument before: If a group is trying to defend a questionable thesis, they tend to default to a personal attack.

Whether Rufo is a white guy that gave an interview on Fox News, or whether Donald Trump, the modern day Great Satan, agrees with him is irrelevant.

Critical race theory is not a “legal doctrine”; it’s a set of social theories upon which legal doctrine might be based.

Reading the theories promulgated by Derrick Bell, Kimberle Crenshaw and others, it seems to have less to do with doing away with racial, sexual and other inequalities than to exacerbate them by locating political power in whatever inequality(s) one finds themselves in.

As such, it will probably never reach critical mass.

Paul Nechols, Lakewood

Global vaccine equity

In a recent article in the Economist magazine, it was written: “Imagine an investment that would earn a return of 17,900% in four years. Better yet, the initial outlay would be easily affordable. Who on Earth would pass up such an opportunity?”

The answer: the Group of Seven (G7), the gang of rich world democracies that held its annual summit this month.

“By failing to act fast enough to inoculate the world’s countries against COVID,” the author wrote, “they are passing up the deal of the century. That is not just economically foolish, it is a moral failure and a diplomatic disaster, too.”

I agree. The doses donated so far are totally inadequate.

The Economist estimated that the cost of finishing the job, i.e. inoculating roughly 70% of the world’s population by April, would cost about $50 billion.

The cumulative economic benefit by 2025, in terms of increased global output, would be about $9 trillion, to say nothing of the many lives saved.

It’s an economic no-brainer, a moral imperative and it would be a diplomatic success for the richest democracies of the world.

Let’s do it!

John S. Selby, Edgewood

Vaccine status disclosure

Re: “Patients have right to expect medical providers to be vaccinated,” ( TNT, 6/20).

I would like to apologize and take responsibility for the unfortunate situation that occurred during the patient encounter referenced in this op-ed.

Though we had prepared for her visit and had a vaccinated technologist ready to perform her mammogram, a miscommunication led to her being approached by an unvaccinated technologist.

When the mix-up was identified, we were ready to go forward with her exam with a vaccinated technologist and saddened when she declined to proceed.

Throughout our history, TRA Medical Imaging and the Carol Milgard Breast Center have prioritized patient care and safety. We provide personal protective equipment to every patient and follow CDC safety protocols.

We kept our doors open throughout the pandemic, even when the risks of novel coronavirus were yet unknown.

We strongly encourage vaccination within our organization and have provided education on the vaccine and its efficacy and safety.

Every TRA employee and patient is treated with care and respect, regardless of vaccination status.

The past year has been challenging for all of us. We are proud to continue to safely serve our community throughout this pandemic.

Wei-Shin Wang, Tacoma

(Wang is medical director at the Carol Milgard Breast Center)