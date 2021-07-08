TNT letters to the editor, 7/8/2021

COVID anti-vaxxers

Re: “Segregation not just about race,” ( TNT letter, 7/4).

I have no problem with people who refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

I don’t understand them, but as long as they don’t expose me to the infection they are courting and don’t burden already overwhelmed medical providers, they are free to play COVID roulette.

But please don’t bring it to me. You can make your own healthcare decisions but you can’t make mine.

Unlike segregation based on visible difference, I can’t see you. You have created your own group, but I don’t know who you are.

I can’t stay away from you based on your decision. I will not attend an event that does not enforce rules to protect me.

I have been fully vaccinated since February. That protects me from getting very ill. It does not protect me from contracting the virus or spreading it to others.

Your “civil rights” don’t extend to imposing on mine.

Joan Byron, Lakewood

Fireworks violators

From:

The people who worry their dry property will catch fire and those who respond to those fires.

Those who have poor pets terrified by the explosions.

Those who have suffered the trauma of war, drive-by shootings and other violence.

The babies and little kids who startle and cry.

The neighborhoods that look and sound like a war zone with a pall of smoke, rattling windows, blinding flashes of light and deafening booms night and day.

To:

The people who explode ridiculously big fireworks before, during and after July 4, New Year’s Eve and football game touchdowns.

And to the Pierce County Council members who failed to vote for an emergency ban on fireworks this dry holiday season.

Message:

Shame on you all.

Your ridiculous use of powerful and illegal explosives to “celebrate” events has gotten out of hand. It is dangerous, frightening and inconsiderate to all but yourselves.

Please stop.

Sue Casillas, Puyallup

Religious symbol

Re: “Milton asks 9/11 memorial board to remove angel silhouette,” ( TNT, 6/23).

Whoa! Somebody complains about an angelic symbol at Milton’s new 9/11 memorial and city leaders order its swift removal?

This is another bizarre example of the tyranny of the minority in a democratic society.

It also makes minuscule legal or common sense.

The U.S. Supreme Court building displays four depictions of the Bible’s Ten Commandments. (The Court has also repeatedly ruled in favor of allowing our legal national motto, “In God We Trust,” on our currency.)

The décor of the Library of Congress prominently features at least six references to God, five biblical scriptures, and statues of Moses and the Apostle Paul.

The U.S. Capitol building exhibits various religious items. Congressional sessions are also opened with prayer, as originally requested by Benjamin Franklin.

In the Declaration of Independence, Thomas Jefferson refers to God five times (Creator, Provider, Protector, Law-Giver and Supreme Judge).

American presidents are sworn into office with a Bible.

At Christmas time, American postage stamps often depict nativity scenes.

I could go on and on, but you get the idea.

Thomas P. Hoyle, University Place

(Editor’s note: Milton city officials later reversed their decision and allowed the angel to stay.)