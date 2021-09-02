TNT letters to the editor, 9/2/2021

Vaccine religious exemption

Re: “We can promote COVID vaccine without sacrificing religious liberty,” ( TNT op-ed, 9/1).

Dr. Lisa Friesema argues that employer vaccination mandates violate religious freedoms. She argues that it’s valid to have a religious belief about one vaccine but not others.

She gives no reasons how any vaccine becomes a matter of religious belief nor when that belief might infringe on someone else’s freedom.

The fight against COVID-19 is in all respects a war. The disease has inflicted more death, injury,economic ruin and loss than almost any war in our history.

In war, we allow conscientious objectors, but the burden of proof is high. One cannot attend a few lectures or read a few books; they must have a history of holding to and living those beliefs.

The state’s requirement that a person prove consistent history of religious objection to vaccines is exactly parallel to allowing conscientous objectors to avoid being armed fighters. Individual beliefs are respected, but proof and consistent behavior are required.

This is a war, and its not over. Everyone must do their part, which is to get vaccinated. It’s long past time for individual qualms to trump societal welfare.

Robert Saunders, Steilacoom

Afghanistan withdrawal

It’s popular to criticize President Biden’s evacuation from Afghanistan.

Yes, it’s excruciating to watch desperate people, confusion and disorganization, immense challenges of moving so many people, and brutal attack by terrorists – all while we see the Taliban come right back in as we leave.

But it was always clear the war would end this way. Ending war is part of war, and war is always brutal, confused and tragic. The other choice was to stay forever, a horrible thought.

Estimates are that half a million people have died because of this war – one third from direct causes, two thirds from indirect ones such as disease and lack of water, food and shelter. Nobody wants more of that.

It has long been clear that we had to leave, but until now, no president had the guts – not Bush (who claimed victory), Obama (who said he would end it) or Trump (who negotiated a deal but didn’t withdraw). They shrank away, knowing it would be like this.

Biden knew, too, but found courage to face it. In two weeks over 114,000 were evacuated. That’s phenomenal!

Beverly Smaby, Tacoma

COVID-19 odds

Science and health officials need to come up with a better method of predicting odds concerning the coronavirus.

The Silent Generation and we Baby Boomers understand when they report that fully vaccinated people have a 96 percent success rate of not getting severely ill from COVID-19.

But Generation X, Millennials and Generation Z seem to have problems deciphering this data.

What they do understand are odds. Las Vegas oddsmakers have been doing this for years, and they could do it again, if the health data were made available to them.

Here are a couple of examples: What are an unvaccinated person’s odds of dying from COVID? For comparison, what are the average person’s odds of being killed in a car accident?

Or maybe this example: What are a fully vaccinated person’s odds of surviving COVID even if they have co-morbidities or are elderly? Probably much better than the odds of the Seattle Mariners making the playoffs.

These are the kinds of statistics that should be shared in the mainstream media and on social media channels.

Phillip Asay, Spanaway