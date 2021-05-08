Tacoma library facilities are ‘kind of sad,’ need Congress to come through with funds

The federal government hasn’t helped modernize and revitalize libraries since 1997, but that could change if the Build America’s Libraries Act – H.R.1581 and S.127 – is passed.

An undeniable and rare opportunity stands before us all.

Tacoma’s libraries are the hearts of their communities, loved and valued by patrons throughout our city. So why are Tacoma’s libraries among the many nationwide without the funds to modernize?

Some of our libraries have received cosmetic uplifts like new carpet and paint, but the last time all eight branch locations were meaningfully remodeled was more than 30 years ago (in 1988-1989).

As one community member stated in a recent survey: “The buildings inside and out are so dated. Everything just seems kind of sad ... I love libraries but Tacoma ones are just kind of sad.”

Libraries are an essential part of Tacoma’s education system. In any given week, students, parents and caregivers utilize our free live tutoring services; practice crafting college admission essays in virtual workshops; attend STEAM Storytime to build early literacy skills: receive individualized guidance from library staff (for help with reluctant readers or struggling learners, for example); and meet peers with similar interests through classes and meetups.

Our computing resources, including a number of wifi hotspots and laptops that can be checked out like books, help connect those without access to devices or internet.

These are just a few of the essential services Tacoma Public Library provides. And after a year-long pandemic shutdown, we will reopen two more brick-and-mortar buildings on Tuesday (May 11). The Kobetich Library and Moore Library will open at limited capacity, by appointment or walk-in. The Fern Hill Library and Swasey Library reopened in March.

But like all American infrastructure – such as computers, roofs, power grids and roads – library facilities also eventually need to be repaired, renovated or replaced.

In our library system, there are outdated sewer lines; inefficient lighting and electrical systems; non-existent or antiquated fire alarm or sprinkler systems; and restrooms and other public spaces that don’t meet standards for the Americans with Disabilities Act.

City governments, even when they’re not reeling from the economic devastation of the pandemic, cannot contribute to the needs of libraries at the level of funding required.

Despite the great love that our communities have for Tacoma’s libraries – and the support our local government has demonstrated – these conditions will persist without a real investment at the federal level.

As Congress considers passing an infrastructure package, the support for libraries outlined in the Build America’s Libraries Act provides our elected leaders with a unique opportunity to act now.

The bill would dedicate $5 billion to libraries nationwide, of which roughly $105 million would come to Washington state.

By any measure, this investment is long overdue. Now is the time to consider how we can strengthen the resilience of Tacoma’s communities with a forward-looking approach to meet the challenges and needs of this century.

Libraries and librarians do so much for all of us, made so evident in the myriad ways they bolstered communities in the past year.

Think of how much more they could do if we invested in their future.

Kate Larsen is the director of Tacoma Public Library., serving since 2018. Find out more about how you can support the Build America’s Libraries Act, go online to www.ala.org/advocacy/buildlibraries