Three ways that a weary, discouraged Pierce County can stop fifth surge of COVID-19

It has been almost a year and a half since the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Pierce County.

Together, we have been through a rollercoaster of fear, hope and frustration. Despite having effective public health measures and a vaccine, we see the pandemic roaring back again and again.

When we are most weary and discouraged, we must take a breath, reorient and recommit. We have the tools. We just need to keep our priorities straight and work together.

A year ago, we were recovering from a bruising second surge in cases that started in June after we loosened restrictions going from Phase 1 to Phase 2. It was only after we all followed the governor’s mandate to wear face masks in public that this surge ebbed.

Today, the Delta variant is fueling a ferocious fifth surge which has rapidly eclipsed last year’s, despite 47% of our residents being vaccinated. On August 12, 2020, we averaged 76 cases a day; on August 12, 2021, it was 270.

As in past surges, COVID-19 infections are being led by young adults. But alarmingly, we are seeing more cases shift into children. In the last two weeks 8% of our cases have been under 10 years old and 20% under 20 years old. The greatest increase in children’s hospitalizations is under 2 years old.

Our hospitals are full, and we are seeing outbreaks in long-term care facilities again.

Health care and public health workers are tired and demoralized. Parents worry about their children who are not old enough to be vaccinated but will be starting school again soon.

The public is frustrated, too. To quote a board of health member, “The light at the end of the tunnel turned out to be the headlight of a train.” Just when we thought life was going back to normal, we were rudely awakened.

Although we feel tired, scared and frustrated we should not feel helpless.

First, let us take a deep breath together. We have tools. We can:

* Wear face masks indoors and in crowded outdoor settings, keep physical distance, avoid large gatherings, wash our hands and employ other precautions we have learned. These are things we can do and make an impact right now.

* Get tested if we develop symptoms or may have been exposed so that we can prevent further spread of disease.

* Get vaccinated to protect ourselves, our elders, our children and our businesses. Vaccination has proven to be safe and highly effective in preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death. It will take time for us to move from 47% to the 70-80% vaccination rate we need for community immunity.

Second, let us reorient. While leading the local health department, my goals have been to 1) protect the health of the people of Pierce County and 2) help our community and economy recover.

I am sure you will get the same answer from Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards and Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier. Let us stand united in our goals, against politics or anything else that divides us.

Within these goals, my top priorities are keeping our health care systems working, getting our kids back in school and restoring our social fabric – keeping families functional, supporting faith communities and getting people back to work.

Third, if you are with me, let us recommit. What can we each do? What can we do together? The answers: Use our tools and we can accomplish amazing things.

Though we are weary and discouraged, let us not give in to bickering and criticism. Wear face masks indoors and follow precautions. Get tested if necessary. Get vaccinated. Listen with gracious spaciousness and be compassionate and generous.

Together we can turn this surge around and take control of the future that we want as Pierce County.

Dr. Anthony L-T Chen is director of health for the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, serving in that position since 2008.