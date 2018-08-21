What to do if you hit a deer

Bears sightings have been abundant this summer. Now Jeff Tjernagle can count himself among the visited after his surveillance camera captured a large black bear wandering through his backyard in the Cana Rana neighborhood of Gig Harbor last Saturday.
A Southern California mountain lion who managed to cross the 101 freeway twice, was found dead recently at 3 years old, according to Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area officials. This video shows him rubbing his cheek against a rock.
This compilation of clips recorded by remote cameras document how effectively Washington wildlife can adapt to civilization by crossing under bridges and using culverts and jumpouts to avoid highway traffic.