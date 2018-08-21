What to do if you hit a deer

Tips on what to do if you hit a deer while driving
How does climate change affect us?

Signs of climate change are happening across the world, but as global citizens, we have the option to take action against climate change following some of these helpful tips.

Curious black bear moseys around Gig Harbor backyard

Bears sightings have been abundant this summer. Now Jeff Tjernagle can count himself among the visited after his surveillance camera captured a large black bear wandering through his backyard in the Cana Rana neighborhood of Gig Harbor last Saturday.

How well do you know your squirrels?

Washington state is home to several species of squirrels, some of them native and some not. One of them, the Western gray squirrel, is endangered but is often confused with other species.