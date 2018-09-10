Olympia woman falls and dies while hiking on Kendall Katwalk near Snoqualmie Pass

An Olympia woman and Moutaineer member died Sept. 5 while hiking near Snoqualmie Pass, according to Sgt. Ryan Abbott, a spokesman for the King County Sheriff’s Department.
Laurie Choate, 64, had gone up to a portion of the Pacific Crest Trail and spent the night there with a friend, Abbott said. On their way back on the Kendall Katwalk, Choate slipped and fell 300 feet below. Choate’s friend called 911, and a helicopter from the King’s County Sheriff Department was brought in.
However, conditions were too risky to make an attempt to reach her, Abbott said. Paramedics arrived on the scene about 20 minutes later, and pronounced Choate dead.
According to The Mountaineers, a local nonprofit group for hikers and those passionate about the outdoors, Choate was an active member and volunteer leader with the Olympia branch.
The Mountaineers posted on their website that Olympia branch leaders are planning an informal memorial gathering on Wednesday, Sept. 12, likely at the Friends Meeting House, 3201 Boston Harbor Road NE. Additionally, a celebration of life is being planned for the weekend of Oct. 6-7 at Paradise on Mount Rainier National Park.
Comments