Remains of one snowboarder missing since November found. Search continues for second.

The remains of one of two Bellingham snowboarders missing since November in the Mount Baker wilderness is believed to have been located, according to a press release issued by Whatcom County Sheriff Bill Elfo, while the search continues for the second.

Jacob Amancio and Drew Lenz went missing Nov. 12. It was not known where they were heading, and that, along with winter conditions, made it difficult for search teams to locate them until now. Both men were in their 20s.

The remains have been turned over to the Whatcom County Medical Examiner for identification, the release said, and both families have been notified and are assisting with the identification.

Deputies were contacted Saturday evening after a pair of local hikers found what appeared to be the belongings of one of the snowboarders off a trail in the upper Swift Creek drainage, the release said. Search and rescue teams from the Sheriff’s Office, joined by Summit to Sound, Bellingham Mount Rescue and Border Patrol Border Patrol Search, Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) teams made two trips to the area to search the remote, rugged area.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

More belongings and the remains were found were eventually found, according to the release, and additional searches are planned for this weekend in hopes of finding the second snowboarder.

Earlier search efforts focused on areas around the Mt. Baker Ski Area, the release said, including Table Mountain, Swift Creek, Heather Meadows, Artist Point. Trails in the area were checked numerous times, but no leads or evidence was found until last weekend.