State launches improved online reservation system for its parks

People planning outings and vacations at Washington state parks have a new online tool to help them: The state Parks Department has launched an updated central reservations system, according to a parks news release.
The system offers 90 additional campsites and 38 cabins at two parks that haven’t accepted reservations. The system also adds seven day-use facilities across the state and six group camps on the San Juan Islands.
The site also shows the availability of retreat centers and environmental learning centers in state parks. While the centers can’t be reserved online, the centers and their open dates are viewable, saving event planners inquiry calls, according to the news release.
Other new features spelled out in the news release:
- The new system can be used on smart phones and tablets.
- Specials and promotions now are visible.
- When a specific campsite is only available for part of a customer’s stay, the customer can enter a different, available campsite on the same reservation for the remainder of the stay.
- Reservations can be made for multiple parks in one session, though fees and confirmation letters will be different for each park.
- State park users will experience expedited check-ins at the park via a bar code on their confirmation letter, printed or on their phones, and they can pre-purchase extra vehicle permits online. The system also will save pertinent information in park users’ profiles, such as trailer lengths or discount pass numbers.
- Staff at some parks will be able to sell Discover passes and merchandise at parks.
CAMIS, which designed the Parks’ previous system, designed the new system as well. The current project had a budget of $1.3 million, and took 13 months to complete. State Parks’ operating budget funded the project.
The new site can be accessed via www.parks.state.wa.us.
