Undaunted by cold or rain? Here are state parks where you can camp in winter

The North Head Lighthouse and Cape Disappointment State Park are part of the Lewis and Clark National Historic Park. The News Tribune file

Washington State Parks have moved to their winter operations, which means fewer options for camping and fewer amenities.

The winter schedule is available online. More than 100 parks will be open over the winter but 22 will be closed until the spring.

Some parks will offer limited or partial services, such as fewer camping sites and restrooms. Specific areas within a park may be closed, and some parks are open only on weekends and holidays. Some parks may shut off water systems, even if the park is open. Some boat launches are closed, and some docks are removed for the winter.

For those interested in making reservations for winter trips, here’s a list of parks that accept year-round reservations.

Bay View

Belfair

Cape Disappointment

Dash Point

Deception Pass

Dosewallips

Fort Casey

Fort Worden

Grayland Beach

Ike Kinswa

Kanaskat-Palmer

Kitsap Memorial

Lake Chelan, sites 8-17

Millersylvania

Ocean City

Pacific Beach

Rasar

For those who don’t want to camp in the winter but like the idea of getting away to the outdoors, some State Parks offer cabins and yurts available by reservation. Those accommodations have heaters and electric lights, and some have bathrooms. Guests bring their own bedding.

During an era of COVID-19, Washington State Parks encourage individuals to consistently check the website for any up-to-date information.

Reservations may be made online, or by calling 888-CAMPOUT (888-226-7688)