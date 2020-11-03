Tacoma News Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Outdoors

Undaunted by cold or rain? Here are state parks where you can camp in winter

The North Head Lighthouse and Cape Disappointment State Park are part of the Lewis and Clark National Historic Park.
The North Head Lighthouse and Cape Disappointment State Park are part of the Lewis and Clark National Historic Park. Jeffrey P. Mayor The News Tribune file

Washington State Parks have moved to their winter operations, which means fewer options for camping and fewer amenities.

The winter schedule is available online. More than 100 parks will be open over the winter but 22 will be closed until the spring.

Some parks will offer limited or partial services, such as fewer camping sites and restrooms. Specific areas within a park may be closed, and some parks are open only on weekends and holidays. Some parks may shut off water systems, even if the park is open. Some boat launches are closed, and some docks are removed for the winter.

For those interested in making reservations for winter trips, here’s a list of parks that accept year-round reservations.

For those who don’t want to camp in the winter but like the idea of getting away to the outdoors, some State Parks offer cabins and yurts available by reservation. Those accommodations have heaters and electric lights, and some have bathrooms. Guests bring their own bedding.

During an era of COVID-19, Washington State Parks encourage individuals to consistently check the website for any up-to-date information.

Reservations may be made online, or by calling 888-CAMPOUT (888-226-7688)

Profile Image of Andrew Hammond
Andrew Hammond
Hello, I’m Andrew Hammond, and I am new to the Pacific Northwest area. I’ve been a journalist for 13 years, mainly covering sports in the state of Kansas, where I am from. I’m excited to be a part of the Pacific Northwest sports scene. Feel free to follow me on Twitter @ahammTNT
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service