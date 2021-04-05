Looking for staycation ideas for spring break? Mount Rainier has some suggestions

Spring is a great time of year to visit Northwest Trek Wildlife Park near Eatonville because of the arrival of babies such as this elk, born in 2017. Courtesy

Looking for last-minute plans for spring break vacation? Or maybe you’d like a spring retreat for two?

Mount Rainier Tourism, which promotes visits to the park and its surrounding attractions, has two new free spring planners and itineraries for visitors to consult.

The Spring Break Splurge features a week’s worth of Rainier area activities for families with kids. The Self-Drive Tour provides highlights for a weekend getaway for two.

The planners are 20-page travel guides that include information and tips on lodging, dining, attractions, and events. The itineraries are shorter PDF publications focused on specific getaways.

Find the guides at the Visit Rainier site.