Get ready to sing some sea shanties as the tall ship Lady Washington sails into Olympia

As majestic Mount Rainier looms in the background, crew on the tall ship Lady Washington work to drop a final sail during a training exercise on Tacoma’s Commencement Bay in 2019. The Lady Washington, launched in 1989, is a full-scale replica of a colonial era ship of the same name. It is the state’s official tall ship.. dperine@thenewstribune.com

The tall ship Lady Washington will be visiting Budd Inlet for Labor Day weekend, but she won’t be hosted, invited or promoted as part of Olympia Harbor Days Lite because of insurance limitations this year, festival organizers say.

Those yearning for a sail around the sound can sign up for either an afternoon Adventure Sail that starts at 3 p.m. Friday Saturday or Sunday, or an evening sunset sail that begins at 6 p.m. Friday or Saturday. All sails last 2-3 hours.

Fares are $69 for adults (ages 13 to 61), $59 for seniors, students and military, and $49 for those 12 and younger. Military and students must have ID.

You can book your trip with the Grays Harbor Historical Seaport, the tall ship’s home berth, at https://historicalseaport.org/tickets/.