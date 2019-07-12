USWNT star Allie Long says she had her wedding ring, cash and key to NYC stolen

World Cup champ Rapinoe calls for unity in motivational speech at New York City parade World Cup champion and USWNT star Megan Rapinoe called for everyone to be better, and to be more united, during a speech at the New York City parade. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK World Cup champion and USWNT star Megan Rapinoe called for everyone to be better, and to be more united, during a speech at the New York City parade.

The U.S. Women’s National Team’s victory tour doesn’t begin until August, but they’ve already began celebrating their fourth World Cup title with a parade in New York City and at the 2019 ESPYS in Los Angeles.

However, both trips were not without issues.

On Thursday night, midfielder Allie Long tweeted her wedding ring, cash and key to New York City were stolen from her Los Angeles hotel room after the ESPYS.





After the @ESPYS show someone stole my wedding ring, cash and the key to my favorite city after just receiving it from my hotel room. Do you make copies @NYCMayor ? I would love a new one. — Allie Long (@ALLIE_LONG) July 12, 2019

The incident happened when Long and her husband left their room and the door was ajar at the Ritz-Carlton hotel, and the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating video from the hotel, according to KABC in L.A.

USWNT players received a key to NYC at the ticker tape parade held in their honor following Sunday’s victory over the Netherlands to capture back-to-back Women’s World Cup titles.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio responded Friday morning via Twitter that they have a spare and have her covered.

So sorry to hear it, Allie. Hang in there. Don’t worry about the key. Like any good New Yorker, we keep a spare for our neighbors! We got you covered. https://t.co/B5xqZPMZnU — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 12, 2019

The alleged incident with Long comes on the heels of the New York City Police Department investigating a possible hate crime toward Megan Rapinoe.

Rapinoe, one of the the team’s top scorers at the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France, went viral on social media during the Women’s World Cup for saying she was not going “to the [expletive] White House.” She’s been an advocate for equal pay, gender equality and LGBTQ+. Rapinoe’s partner, WNBA star Sue Bird, wrote a lengthy column on The Player’s Tribune bashing President Donald Trump, who had previously responded to Rapinoe’s White House comments and protesting of the national anthem.

In New York, several posters of Rapinoe were defaced with hateful slurs prior to the team celebrating their victory at the parade, according to the New York Post.